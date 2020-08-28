(BIVN) – A South Kona restaurant is the first food establishment in the State of Hawaiʻi to be issued a red placard by the health department for violating COVID-19 guidance.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Food Safety Branch says it issued a red placard to Anahkahna Inc., dba The Korner Pocket Bar and Grill on Haleki‘i Street in Kealakekua.

The business was forced to closed on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, but was allowed to reopen the next day after a follow-up inspection.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health: