PUNA, Hawaiʻi - No one was injured during the apprehension, police say. The suspect was reportedly armed with a long rifle.
photo of the vehicle from the scene of the arrest
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police located and arrested 26 year-old Dwayne CJ Cory Wallace Jr, who was wanted in connection to a second degree murder investigation.
Wallace was taken into custody Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Orchidland. No one was injured during the apprehension, police say.
According to Lieutenant Rio S. Amon-Wilkins, police located the vehicle the suspect was last seen driving, a primer-gray colored Toyota 2-door sedan bearing State of Hawai’i license plate HLN 184. When approached police say Wallace took off into the bushes. Amon-Wilkins said Wallace was armed with a long rifle.
Wallace was the subject of an all points bulletin and police warned the public that he should be considered armed and dangerous.
photo from the scene of the arrest
On Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a report of a shooting on N. Kulani Road in Mountain View, and found 26-year-old Peter C. Grammar lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at 2:04 p.m. at Hilo Medical Center.
An autopsy determined that Grammar died due to a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of death is homicide, police said.
Police say Wallace Jr is being held in the police cellblock.
by Big Island Video News
on at
