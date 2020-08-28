(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police located and arrested 26 year-old Dwayne CJ Cory Wallace Jr, who was wanted in connection to a second degree murder investigation.

Wallace was taken into custody Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Orchidland. No one was injured during the apprehension, police say.

According to Lieutenant Rio S. Amon-Wilkins, police located the vehicle the suspect was last seen driving, a primer-gray colored Toyota 2-door sedan bearing State of Hawai’i license plate HLN 184. When approached police say Wallace took off into the bushes. Amon-Wilkins said Wallace was armed with a long rifle.

Wallace was the subject of an all points bulletin and police warned the public that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

On Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a report of a shooting on N. Kulani Road in Mountain View, and found 26-year-old Peter C. Grammar lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at 2:04 p.m. at Hilo Medical Center.

An autopsy determined that Grammar died due to a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of death is homicide, police said.

Police say Wallace Jr is being held in the police cellblock.