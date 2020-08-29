(BIVN) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense morning message, read by Mayor Harry Kim:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is one hundred and sixteen (116). There are twenty-six (26) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island. These cases are now isolated and monitored by the Department of Health. At this date, for Hawaii Island, thirteen (13) are hospitalized. For your information, there are two drive up testing sites today. First, in Hilo at the Prince Kuhio Shopping Mall parking lot across from Macy’s. Hours are from 9:00 in the morning ‘til 1:00 this afternoon. Second, in South Kohala at the Waikoloa Elementary and Middle School. Hours are from 9:00 in the morning ‘til 1:00 this afternoon. In efforts to control the spread of Coronavirus, the Hawaii Police Department will be increasing their patrols and enforcement of the preventive policies of wearing face coverings, distancing and gatherings. The situation in Hilo is a very serious one and we all need to do our part to keep Hawaii safe. The Districts of Kohala, Kona, Kau, and Hamakua are doing very well, but this is not the time to be complacent. We need you to continue to follow the preventative polices to keep your family, friends, and community safe. With your help we will stop the spread of the virus and make Hawaii a safe place. Thank you for listening and take care.

Once again, this morning’s number of active cases reported by the County of Hawaiʻi was one less than the number of active cases indicated by the State of Hawaiʻi in its noon update the day before. It is likely that the Hawaiʻi Health Department will report an even greater number of active cases later today.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department also issued a news release, clarifying how they are stepping up enforcement activity:

Hawaii Island Police are stepping up enforcement of the Mayor’s Proclamation and have been contacting members of the public to remind them to be in compliance with Mayor Kim’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No.11. “We have shifted resources toward the enforcement and have three shifts of officers working island-wide specifically to enforce Mayor Kim’s Emergency Rule Number 11” Captain Reed Mahuna said regarding the enforcement effort. “Police will be focusing on education and enforcement, but we need the public’s cooperation in adhering to Mayor Kim’s rule and put safety first.” Police would like to clear up any misconceptions or confusion on the enforcement effort and remind the public of Mayor Kim’s Emergency Proclamation, Rule-11 in effect with a few important points: Face Coverings Required. All persons within the County shall wear non-medical grade face coverings, over their nose and mouth, while in public settings. Indoor or outdoor social gatherings of groups up to ten (10) persons are permitted. Social distancing is required of at least six (6) feet between separate groups and must be maintained. Members of a single residential or family unit who share the same address are not restricted. Persons who are sick or are exhibiting symptoms; fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or other symptoms of COVID-19 as identified by the CDC shall NOT report to their places of employment and shall stay at their residences, except as necessary to seek medical care. All persons traveling to the County of Hawaiʻi from out of state or from inter-island are subject to a mandatory 14 day self-quarantine. The period of self-quarantine shall begin from the date of entry onto Hawaiʻi Island and shall last 14 days or the duration of the person’s presence on the island, whichever is shorter. Elderly persons and others at high risk for COVID-19 are urged to stay in their residences, except as necessary to seek medical care.

The police added that they are asking for cooperation from the public especially with the upcoming Labor Day weekend approaching.