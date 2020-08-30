(BIVN) – As of Sunday afternoon, there have been more cases of COVID-19 identified on Hawaiʻi island (340) compared to Maui County (334), while the State of Hawaiʻi recorded another 200 newly reported cases.

The majority of the new cases continues to be on Oʻahu.

There was one new death today, according to the State tally. The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported one new death on the Big Island, but the State did not indicate that there was a death on Hawaiʻi island in its noon update. Therefore, it was initially unclear if the State-reported death and the County-reported death are one and the same.

On Hawaiʻi island, 174 of the 340 cases have been released from isolation, indicating that 166 are active cases. It is not clear if or how the one death reported by Hawaiʻi County figures into the active case calculation.

UPDATE – (2:25 p.m.) – On Sunday, the Hilo Medical Center reported 18 patients hospitalized with COVID-19: three (3) in the ICU and fifteen (15) in the COVID Unit. Also, 27 residents and 10 employees at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home have tested positive for COVID-19. Six (6) are hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center, and 19 are cared for at the veterans home’s COVID designated area. There has also been two (2) deaths that were “related to COVID-19 with significant, underlying health issues,” the Hilo Medical Center reported. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of these veterans who served our country.”

From the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home Facility Administration on August 29: