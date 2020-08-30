(BIVN) – A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the leeward portions of all Hawaiian islands, in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued the warning over the weekend, saying that any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly due to gusty winds and low humidity. “Outdoor burning is not recommended,” the forecasters said. The Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts, forecasters explain.

From the National Weather Service:

Provided the lack of any significant rainfall through the summer months, fuels have become very dry across portions of the state. These dry conditions combined with breezy trades and relative humidities dipping below 45 percent through the afternoon hours will support extreme fire behavior through Monday.

Trade winds will be 20 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.