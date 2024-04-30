(BIVN) – The Hawai‘i Island Police Activities League 2nd Annual Outrigger Youth Canoe Regatta was held on Saturday, March 30, in Kona.

About 100 youth from four Big Island canoe clubs took part in the event. Kona Community Policing Officers teamed up with Kai ‘Opua Canoe Club and Kai ʻEhitu Canoe Club for this annual event. Keauhou Canoe Club and Miloliʻi Canoe Club also participated.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The regatta consisted of 14 events for boys and girls ages 12U – 18U. The top 3 teams/crews were recognized by being awarded with medals. Lunch was provided after the event which fostered a sense of community and camaraderie.

A big thank you to Kai ‘Opua Canoe Club and Kai ʻEhitu Canoe Club for their partnership and contribution to the success of the regatta. Thank you to the Hawai’i Island community for coming together for the kids. A special thanks to Nolan Hing of Hawaiʻi Fresh Specialties for the shoyu chicken and the Ellis Ohana for the chili.

Events like these, play a crucial role in promoting youth engagement, healthy competition, and fostering positive relationships within the community. Mahalo to everyone involved in making the 2nd HI-PAL Outrigger Youth Canoe Regatta a resounding success!

The police department also extends a hearty thank you to the community, the participants, and the spectators for making this event possible and contributing to the community’s well-being.