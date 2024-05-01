(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting but the elevated unrest continued on Wednesday morning.

The current Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY, while the recent, significant increase in seismicity beneath the upper East Rift Zone and caldera south of Halemaʻumaʻu goes on.

On Tuesday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the gradual strengthening of seismic swarms “suggests that an eruption in Kīlauea’s summit region or beneath the upper East Rift Zone, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, is one potential outcome.”

Due to the elevated unrest, the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park reports the following temporary closures:

The temporary closures include:

Chain of Craters Road from the intersection at Crater Rim Drive will close at 5 p.m. Monday, April 29.

Hilina Pali Road is closed to all use. Kulanaokuaiki Campground is closed.

Overnight camping is suspended for all coastal sites, Nāpau and Pepeiao Cabin.

Kaʻū Desert Trail is closed from the Footprints Exhibit.

Maunaiki Trail is closed.

The next update from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is expected later today.