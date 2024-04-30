(BIVN) – Request for Proposals for the Affordable Housing Production Program Fiscal Year 2024-25 is set to launch on Wednesday, May 1st.

As part of an effort to meet the need for affordable housing on the Big Island, the Office of Housing and Community Development is inviting qualified agencies to submit proposals.

From a news release issued Tuesday by the County of Hawaiʻi:

At least $9 million is anticipated for the 2024-25 funding round, though the final allocation to the program will not be determined until the completion of the County’s Fiscal Year 2024-25 budget in May. The fiscal year commences on July 1, 2024. “The release of this RFP underscores the County of Hawaiʻi’s dedication to addressing the affordable housing crisis and creating opportunities for residents to secure safe, decent, and affordable housing. We believe that by investing in affordable housing production, we can create positive and lasting change within our community,” says Housing Administrator Susan Kunz. The funding was made possible through Ordinance 22-77, passed by the Hawaiʻi County Council in June 2022, and signed into law by Mayor Mitch Roth. The law appropriates a minimum of $5 million per year to the OHCD to facilitate programs that support affordable housing production on Hawaiʻi Island. The Affordable Housing Production Program’s initial two funding rounds provided $18 million to support, increase and sustain the supply of affordable housing on Hawaiʻi Island. The infusion of funding impacted an estimated 1,176 units in the County’s Affordable Housing Pipeline.