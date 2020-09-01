(BIVN) – The following message was issued by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Tuesday morning:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is one hundred and eighty (180). There are twenty-four (24) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island. These cases are now isolated and monitored by the Department of Health. At this date, for Hawaii Island, eleven (11) are hospitalized and three deaths have been reported. On behalf of the People of Hawaii, our greatest condolences. All three are from the Yukio Okutsu Veteran’s Home.

For your information, a drive-up testing is scheduled today in Hilo at the University of Hawaii-Hilo gym. Hours are from 11:00 this morning ‘til 2:00 this afternoon. A drive-up testing is scheduled tomorrow in Pahoa, details will be provided tomorrow morning.

In efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus on Hawaii Island, the following measures are being taken:

· The Hawaii County Police Department will continue their enforcement of the preventative policies.

· Increased testing will continue throughout the island. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the virus as well as to provide early treatment.

· A review to address the problem areas of gatherings that contribute to the spread of the virus.

We need everybody to be responsible and follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. With your help, we can stop the spread of the virus to keep your family, friends, and neighbors safe.

Thank you for listening and take care.