(BIVN) – With a continue rise in COVID-19 numbers, Mayor Harry Kim today announced the Big Island will be closing all Hawaiʻi island beach parks for two weeks, from September 4th to September 19th.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 192 active cases this morning, and said there are 19 new cases on Hawaiʻi island. Eleven (11) are hospitalized.

Here is the full message from civil defense:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is one hundred and ninety-two (192). There are nineteen (19) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island. These cases are now isolated and monitored by the Department of Health. At this date, for Hawaii Island, eleven (11) are hospitalized and three deaths have been reported. All three are from the Yukio Okutsu Veteran’s Home. The Country thanks you for your service. For your information, an `Ohana food service is scheduled today in Puna at the Keaau High School. Distribution begins at 10:00 this morning. There are two Coronavirus tests sites scheduled today. First, in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9:00 this morning ‘til noon. The Second, is in Puna at the Pahoa District Park. Hours are from 9:00 this morning ‘til 1:00 this afternoon. In efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus on Hawaii Island, the following are in effect: Effective September 4th through September 19th all beach and shoreline parks are closed. The activities of exercising, fishing, food gathering, use of restroom, shower facilities and access to the ocean will continue to be allowed. Call Civil Defense at 935-0031 for more information. Increased testing will continue throughout the Island. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the virus and to provide early treatment. Turn-out and the patience of the public has been very good. Thank you! The Hawaii County Police Department will continue their enforcement of the preventative polices. We need everybody to be responsible and follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. With your help, we can stop the spread of the virus to keep your family, friends, and neighbors safe.

The County also previously announced that public access to Waipi‘o Valley will be closed during Labor Day Weekend, from 7 a.m. on Friday, September 4, through on 7 a.m. Tuesday, September 8.

“Special duty officers and Waipi‘o Valley Rangers will be on site at the top of the road leading into the valley, to ensure that valley access is restricted to local traffic only (residents, land owners, and farmers). Local traffic will be allowed to pass through a single-vehicle at a time,” the County of Hawaiʻi said. “The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding. As the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, the public is reminded that to please keep up the good work of preventive measures such as face masks, social distancing and hand hygiene.”