(BIVN) – There were 35 newly reported cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island as of noon on Wednesday, the health department reported, part of the 339 new cases statewide.

One new death also was reported, bringing the statewide toll to 75.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:

An O‘ahu man, in the 50 to 59-year-old age group, is the 75th person to pass away from coronavirus in Hawai‘i since the beginning of the pandemic. He had underlying conditions and had been in the hospital. Of the 339 new positive cases reported today, 90 are from previous illness onset and represent past infection. Please see the footnote below for a further explanation of the previous cases added to today’s count. Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson said, “It is important to point out that 27 of the total cases reported today were identified as a result of ongoing “surge testing.” Although many more test results from surge testing will be received during the next couple of weeks, it is reassuring to see that the positivity rate is only 0.4 percent (27/5,674) or below 1%.”

Today’s tally was the second highest single day total for new COVID-19 cases in the State of Hawaiʻi since the pandemic began. The highest was the 355 cases reported on August 13.

The State says 198 of the 418 total cases on Hawaiʻi island have been released from isolation, indicating that 217 are active cases.

The Hawaiʻi health department’s zip code area map for the Big Island showing cases with onset dates in the past 28 days now reflects another color change. Hilo has turned “red”, indicating that the 96720 zip code area has surpassed the 150-case threshold in the past 28 days.

More Testing Scheduled For East Hawaiʻi

UPDATE – (12:45 p.m.) – The County of Hawaiʻi says Premier Medical Group will provide free COVID-19 testing at three sites this week. These drive-through testings will take place on the following schedule:

Thursday, September 3, Kea‘au High School, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Friday, September 4, Pāhoa Regional Park, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, September 5, Prince Kuhio Shopping Center, Hilo, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Ohuohu Street parking lot (across from Macy’s Menswear Department).

“No insurance is necessary to be tested, but please bring your insurance card if you have one,” the County of Hawaiʻi stated. “No co-pay for the individuals being tested.Please be sure to wear a face covering at all times, and observe social distancing.”

