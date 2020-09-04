BIVN graphic features the number of “active” cases as reported by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Friday morning, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 28 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi County COVID-19 Friday Morning Update: 263 Active, 1 Death
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The County of Hawaiʻi is stepping up efforts to counter the rising number of new COVID-19 cases on the Big Island.
(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Friday morning reported 263 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island, after 35 new cases were identified.
10 are hospitalized, and the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported a sixth death in connection with the outbreak at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo.
The following message was issued by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Friday morning:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is two hundred and sixty-three (263). There are thirty four (34) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island. At this date, for Hawaii Island, ten (10) are hospitalized. The Hilo Medical Center reports this morning a total of six deaths from the Yukio Okutsu Veteran’s Home. Our greatest condolences to their families.
For your information, there are two Coronavirus test sites scheduled today. First, in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9:00 in the morning ‘til noon. The Second, in Puna at the Pahoa District Park. Hours are from 9:00 this morning ‘til 1:00 this afternoon.
In efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus on Hawaii Island, the following are in effect:
Effective today, September 4th through September 19th, all beach and shoreline parks are closed. The activities of exercising, fishing, food gathering, use of restroom, shower facilities and access to the ocean will continue to be allowed.
Increased testing will continue throughout the Island. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the virus and to provide early treatment.
The Hawaii County Police Department will continue their enforcement of the preventative polices of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Know that these policies are mandated and will be enforced.
With your help, we can stop the spread of the virus to keep your family, friends, and neighbors safe.
