(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Friday morning reported 263 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island, after 35 new cases were identified.

10 are hospitalized, and the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported a sixth death in connection with the outbreak at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo.

The following message was issued by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Friday morning: