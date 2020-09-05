(BIVN) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Saturday morning:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is two hundred and sixty (260). There are thirty four (34) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island. At this date, for Hawaii Island, ten (10) are hospitalized. The Hilo Medical Center reports a total of six deaths, all are from the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home. Rest in peace.

For your information, the County of Hawaii is sponsoring two Coronavirus test sites today. First, in South Kona at the County Park in Miloliʻi. The Second, in Puna at the Keaʻau High School. Hours for both sites are from 9:00 this morning ‘til 1:00 this afternoon.

In efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus on Hawaii Island, the following are in effect:

All beach and shoreline parks are closed effective September 4th through the 19th. The activities of exercising, fishing, food gathering, use of restroom, shower facilities and access to the ocean will continue to be allowed. For your information, access to Haʻena Beach, Waipiʻo Valley, and the J7 Ranch is closed until further notice.

Increased testing will continue throughout the Island. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the virus and to provide early treatment. Thank you for your tremendous participation in testing.

The Hawaii County Police Department will continue their enforcement of the preventative polices of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Know that these policies are mandated and will be enforced.

With your help, we can stop the spread of the virus to keep your family, friends, and neighbors safe.