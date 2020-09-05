(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 221 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Saturday at noon. Three (3) new deaths were also reported, bringing the toll to 84.

On Hawaiʻi island, 24 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. Of the cumulative 493 cases counted on the Big Island, 223 have been released from isolation. The State continues to report three people with COVID-19 have died, although Hawaiʻi County and the Hilo Medical Center report six have died with coronavirus. The state numbers indicate that there are 267 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island.

All six deaths reported on Hawaiʻi island are connected to the outbreak at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo. All six had significant, underlying health issues. As of Friday, a total of 47 residents and 18 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) today released the following statement on the COVID-19 outbreak at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo: