(BIVN) – A plan to retain up to approximately 23,000 acres of state-owned land at Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) in support continued military training will be analyzed in an environmental impact statement, the U.S. Army announced.

One year ago, the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court affirmed an April 2018 circuit court ruling that the State of Hawaiʻi breached its trust duties in regards to its Pōhakuloa Training Area lease. Clarence “Ku” Ching and Mary Maxine Kahaulelio took the Hawaiʻi Department / Board of Land and Natural Resources to court in 2014, after the state was unable to provide any records that DLNR was “ensuring compliance with this term of the 1964 lease” to the United States military.

From the Public Affairs Officer of the US Army Garrison Hawaiʻi at Pōhakuloa Training Area on Friday, September 4: