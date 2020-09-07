(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reportedly a relatively lower number of new COVID-19 cases at noon on Monday, with 105 cases identified statewide. The State also reported one (1) new death.

There were 11 newly reported cases on Hawaiʻi island. Of the 517 total cases, 227 have been released from isolation, and considering the State is reporting three (3) deaths on the Big Island since the pandemic began, the number of active cases is calculated to be 287.

As we have reported previously, the County of Hawaiʻi death count differs from what the State is reporting. The County says there have been a total of eight (8) deaths, all in connection with the outbreak at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo.

“Our sadness, our respect, our condolences and appreciation goes out to their families,” a civil defense message stated.

Civil defense also added:

Increased testing will continue throughout the Island and in the past two weeks testing has been increased by four times. Between the dates of September 2nd and September 5th, the County of Hawaii has sponsored 2 tests in Keaʻau, 2 in Pahoa, and 1 in Miloliʻi. A warm thank you to the Miloliʻi community for helping County task force members in your community. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the virus and to provide early treatment. Mahalo for your participation.

Kona District Courtroom Closed Through September 14

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary issued this news release on Monday: