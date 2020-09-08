(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday morning reported another death in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo, bringing the total number of coronaviarus related deaths on Hawaiʻi island to nine (9).

Here is the full message from Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is two hundred and eighty-nine (289). There are eleven (11) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island. At this date, for Hawaii Island, eight (8) are hospitalized. The Hilo Medical Center reports a total of nine deaths, all are from the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home. Prayers and condolences from the Island’s People go out to the families. For your information, there is a Coronavirus drive-up test site scheduled today in Hilo at the Prince Kuhio Mall parking lot across the street from Macy’s. Hours are from 9:00 this morning ‘til 1:00 this afternoon. In efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus on Hawaii Island, the following policies remain in effect: All beach and shoreline parks are closed through September 19th. Field reports reflect a tremendous cooperation by the community. Thank you Hawaii for your understanding, for doing your part and especially an attitude of kuleana. Increased testing will continue throughout the Island. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the virus and to provide early treatment. Mahalo for your participation. The Hawaii County Police Department will continue their enforcement of the preventative polices of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Know that these policies are mandated and will be enforced. While on patrol, Police Officers will provide face coverings to people they encounter who do not have one. Mahalo for your help. With all accepting kuleana, we can stop the spread of the virus to keep your family, friends, and neighbors safe. With the community’s involvement, we can keep Hawaii Safe.

NOTE ON MAP CHANGES: The Hawaiʻi Department of Health made dramatic changes over the holiday weekend in the way it displays COVID-19 case data on its zip code area maps. Along with altering the color gradients, the department is evidently no longer displaying colors for zip code areas with a population of less than 1,000. This unexplained change impacts a number of communities along the Hāmākua coast, for example. We are reaching out to the health department to better understand why these changes were made.



Also, in the map above, we have grouped together some of the new color categories that have appeared on the new DOH maps for purposes of clarity.