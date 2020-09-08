(BIVN) – Traffic on Aliʻi Drive will be altered in order for the County of Hawaiʻi to work on the Ali‘i Drive Culvert Replacement Project.

From the Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works:

Motorists who travel on Ali‘i Drive in Kailua-Kona are advised of upcoming changes to traffic flow due to work on the Ali‘i Drive Culvert Replacement Project. Starting Tuesday, September 8, 2020, the County of Hawai’i Department of Public Works will shift both north and southbound traffic on Ali‘i Drive onto the temporary bypass bridge adjacent to the Kona Tiki Hotel. The traffic pattern is expected to be in place 24 hours a day until May 2021.

Motorists are advised that the speed limit has been reduced to 15 mph through the construction/detour zone and that they should drive with extra caution in the work zone. Pedestrians and cyclists will be detoured through the temporary bridge pedestrian walkway. Electronic message boards and road signs will advise motorists of the traffic flow change and speed limit reduction.

Built in 1937, the existing culvert is only 20 feet wide and has become severely corroded due to its proximity and exposure to the shoreline. The new culvert and bridge will have a wider stream flow opening, a longer span and wider lane bridge with wider shoulders for pedestrians and bicyclists while reducing flood hazards in the area. The culvert replacement project has an estimated completion date of May 2021.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call Isemoto Contracting at 808-329-8051.