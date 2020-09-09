(BIVN) – the Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 statewide in a noon update on Wednesday. The majority of the new cases were identified on Oʻahu.

Three (3) new deaths were also reported.

On Hawaiʻi island, twelve (12) new cases were reported. As the result of updated information, two cases from Hawaiʻi island were removed from the counts.

With 237 of the total 533 cases on Hawaiʻi released from isolation, and considering the health department continues to count only three (3) deaths in connection with COVID-19 on the island, the State is indicating 293 cases are active on the Big Island.

The Hilo Medical Center reports a total of ten (10) COVID-related deaths, all in connection with the outbreak at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo.

