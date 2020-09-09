(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority has a new president and CEO, and he has a connection to West Hawaiʻi.

John De Fries, a former director of the Hawaiʻi County Department of Research and Development, and previous president and CEO of the Hōkūliʻa project in Kona, has accepted the offer from the HTA Board of Directors to lead the tourism authority. He is the first Native Hawaiian to be appointed to the position.

The previous president and CEO, Chris Tatum, retired from the job on August 31. Keith Regan, HTA’s chief administrative officer, is serving as interim president & CEO until De Fries starts on September 16.

“Hawaii’s pathway to economic recovery and enhanced community well-being will require unprecedented levels of focus, collaboration, cooperation, coordination, and unified executive leadership throughout all sectors. I am grateful to have been chosen to lead the Hawaii Tourism Authority,” De Fries said.

From the HTA: