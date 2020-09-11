(BIVN) – A member of the Lieutenant Governor Josh Green’s team has tested positive for COVID-19, the State of Hawaiʻi announced on Friday.

The Lieutenant Governor’s office was notified at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11. The office’s 14 employees, including administrative and executive teams and security detail, will quarantine and get tested, officials say.

According to Lieutenant Governor’s Office:

Last Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Green received a routine Covid-19 test prior to his emergency room shift, and the test was negative. Lt. Gov. Green will be tested again today, as he was in close contact with the positive team member and will isolate accordingly. Lt. Gov. Green will share his test results once they are available.

“We are following proper protocols to ensure the health and safety of our team members first and foremost,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green. “Our thoughts are with our team member who tested positive for Covid-19 and wish them a speedy recovery.”

Green has served an important role as the as the administration’s liaison between the state and healthcare community as it pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the Lieutenant Governor’s announcement, the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety (PSD) released a statement providing some additional information on the situation. PSD wrote: