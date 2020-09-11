Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Updates For Friday, Sept. 11th: 167 New Cases, Two Deaths
HAWAIʻI - There were 167 newly reported cases of COVID-19 statewide at noon on Friday, and 21 new cases on Hawaiʻi island.
BIVN graphic features the number of “active” cases as indicated by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Friday at noon, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 28 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department. NOTE: In recent days, the State of Hawaiʻi has made substantial changes to how the data on these maps are displayed, including the exclusion of information for zip code areas with populations under 1,000. ALSO: The number of active cases is derived using state numbers, which still only account for three (3) deaths on Hawaiʻi island. That number has been reported by Hilo Medical Center to be eleven (11). Using the HMC count, the calculation for the number of active cases would result in a lower number (290).
(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 167 new cases of COVID-19 statewide at noon on Friday, and two new deaths.
On Hawaiʻi island, the Hawaiʻi health department counted twenty-one (21) new cases, and indicated that there are 298 active cases on the Big Island.
The Hawaii County Civil Defense, however, reported twenty-four (24) new cases on the island. In an updated message issued Friday afternoon, civil defense said:
The number of new cases of Coronavirus for Hawaii Island reflects the need and importance of continuing testing throughout the Island as the virus remains a threat. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the virus. For additional information on testing throughout Hawaii Island, visit the Civil Defense Website for testing dates, locations, and times
In efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus on Hawaii Island the Hawaii County Police Department will continue their enforcement of the preventative polices of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Know that these policies are mandated and will be enforced. While on patrol, Police Officers will provide face coverings to people they encounter who do not have one. With all accepting kuleana, we can stop the spread of the virus to keep your family, friends, and neighbors safe.
The State of Hawaiʻi continues to report only three (3) deaths from COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island, although that number is much higher according to the County of Hawaiʻi and Hilo Medical Center. HMC reported eleven (11) have died with COVID-19, and ten (10) of those are in connection to the outbreak at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo.
This story will be updated.