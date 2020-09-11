(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 167 new cases of COVID-19 statewide at noon on Friday, and two new deaths.

On Hawaiʻi island, the Hawaiʻi health department counted twenty-one (21) new cases, and indicated that there are 298 active cases on the Big Island.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense, however, reported twenty-four (24) new cases on the island. In an updated message issued Friday afternoon, civil defense said:

The number of new cases of Coronavirus for Hawaii Island reflects the need and importance of continuing testing throughout the Island as the virus remains a threat. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the virus. For additional information on testing throughout Hawaii Island, visit the Civil Defense Website for testing dates, locations, and times In efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus on Hawaii Island the Hawaii County Police Department will continue their enforcement of the preventative polices of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Know that these policies are mandated and will be enforced. While on patrol, Police Officers will provide face coverings to people they encounter who do not have one. With all accepting kuleana, we can stop the spread of the virus to keep your family, friends, and neighbors safe.

The State of Hawaiʻi continues to report only three (3) deaths from COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island, although that number is much higher according to the County of Hawaiʻi and Hilo Medical Center. HMC reported eleven (11) have died with COVID-19, and ten (10) of those are in connection to the outbreak at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo.

This story will be updated.