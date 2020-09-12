BIVN graphic features the number of “active” cases as indicated by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Friday at noon, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 28 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department. NOTE: The number of active cases is derived using state numbers, which still only account for three (3) deaths on Hawaiʻi island.
Hawaiʻi County COVID-19 Saturday Morning Update: 10 New Cases, 17 Hospitalized
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported ten (10) new cases on the Big Island, with 17 hospitalized.
(BIVN) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message issued on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. HST:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is ten (10). At this date, for Hawaii Island, seventeen (17) are hospitalized. The Hilo Medical Center reports a total of ten deaths, all are from the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home. Prayers and condolences from the Island’s People go out to the families.
For your information, the County of Hawaii is sponsoring two Coronavirus test sites today. First, drive-up testing in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen parking lot. The second, in South Kona at the County Park in Milolii. Hours are from 9:00 in the morning ‘til 1:00 in the afternoon.
In efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus on Hawaii Island, increased testing will continue throughout the Island. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the virus. The cooperation and participation by residents throughout the island has been tremendous. Thank you.
With all accepting kuleana, we can stop the spread of the virus to keep your family, friends, and neighbors safe.
The next update will be by noon today.
It should be noted that Hilo Medical Center has reported eleven (11) deaths with COVID-19, with one (1) death being unrelated to the outbreak at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home. The State of Hawaiʻi, on the other hand, reports only three (3) deaths on Hawaiʻi island.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported ten (10) new cases on the Big Island, with 17 hospitalized.
(BIVN) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message issued on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. HST:
It should be noted that Hilo Medical Center has reported eleven (11) deaths with COVID-19, with one (1) death being unrelated to the outbreak at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home. The State of Hawaiʻi, on the other hand, reports only three (3) deaths on Hawaiʻi island.