(BIVN) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message issued on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. HST:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is ten (10). At this date, for Hawaii Island, seventeen (17) are hospitalized. The Hilo Medical Center reports a total of ten deaths, all are from the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home. Prayers and condolences from the Island’s People go out to the families.

For your information, the County of Hawaii is sponsoring two Coronavirus test sites today. First, drive-up testing in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen parking lot. The second, in South Kona at the County Park in Milolii. Hours are from 9:00 in the morning ‘til 1:00 in the afternoon.

In efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus on Hawaii Island, increased testing will continue throughout the Island. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the virus. The cooperation and participation by residents throughout the island has been tremendous. Thank you.

With all accepting kuleana, we can stop the spread of the virus to keep your family, friends, and neighbors safe.

The next update will be by noon today.