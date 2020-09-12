(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health announced at noon on Saturday that there was one (1) new death and 131 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. Ten (10) of those new cases were reported on Hawaiʻi island.

The health department indicated that there are 292 active cases on the Big Island, down six (6) from yesterday’s number.

As of Saturday morning, nineteen (19) total COVID-positive patients are hospitalized, Hilo Medical Center reports. Six (6) are in the ICU, and thirteen (13) are in the COVID Unit.

We note that the State of Hawaiʻi continues to report only three (3) deaths have occurred on Hawaiʻi island. Hilo Medical Center has reported eleven (11) COVID-19 related deaths. Ten (10) of those deaths are in connection with the outbreak at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo.

Mayor Harry Kim has called a news conference today at 2 p.m. on the subject of the outbreak at the Hilo veterans home.

Earlier today, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) called on Avalon Health Care, the Utah-based company that manages the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, to review and improve its infection control policies and practices as all three of its facilities in Hawai‘i have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks. Avalon also operates the Avalon Care Center and Hale Nani Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Oʻahu.

In a letter to Avalon’s CEO, Schatz wrote, “Given that outbreaks have occurred at all three of Avalon’s facilities in Hawai‘i, I am alarmed that Avalon’s facilities are not able to adequately protect its residents and staff. Therefore, I urge you to immediately review the practices, and in particular the staffing and infection control practices, at your facilities in Hawai‘i and in other states to identify and resolve any deficiencies that could result in the spread of COVID-19. Residents of nursing homes are some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19, and each Avalon facility needs to be sufficiently prepared to keep its residents and staff safe during the pandemic.”

A total of 66 residents and 27 employees at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home have tested positive for COVID-19. As of Saturday morning, four (4) of those residents are hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center.

Meanwhile, HOPE Services Hawaii reports an employee has tested positive for COVID-19, which means regular testing of staff and residents will increase. From HOPE Services: