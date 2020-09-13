(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health announced sixteen (16) new cases of COVID-19 have been identified on Hawaiʻi island as of noon on Sunday, part of the 114 new cases statewide.

Two more deaths with COVID-19 were also reported.

State health officials said that 306 of the 587 total cases on Hawaiʻi island have been released from isolation, indicating that there are 278 active cases, after the three (3) deaths reported by the State are taken into account. It is important to note that the County of Hawaiʻi and Hilo Medical Center report a total of eleven (11) deaths with COVID have occurred on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued this message on Sunday:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is sixteen (16). At this date, for Hawaii Island, eighteen (18) are hospitalized. The Hilo Medical Center reports a total of eleven deaths. The one additional death reported is not associated with the Veterans Home. Condolences from the Island’s Community go out to the families. For your information, the County of Hawaii will continue to sponsor Coronavirus test sites. You will be informed of the schedule once it is established. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the virus. The cooperation and participation by residents throughout the island has been tremendous. Thank you. With all accepting kuleana, we can stop the spread of the virus to keep your family, friends, and neighbors safe.

The County of Hawaiʻi noted that starting today, only one message per day will be sent for broadcast. “The message will be prepared once that days numbers are reported to Civil Defense by the Department of Health. Expect the message anytime between 10 a.m. and noon,” the County noted.