(BIVN) – There were 66 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi as of noon today, with only six (6) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island.

Hawaiʻi today officially reached 100 deaths with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:

DOH is reporting 66 new cases today and one (1) death. An O‘ahu man, with underlying health conditions who had been hospitalized, becomes the 100th person to die from coronavirus-associated illness since the pandemic began in late February. He was in the 60 to 69-year-old age group.

According to the official data from the Hawaiʻi health department, the number of active cases on Hawaiʻi island has dropped to 234. The State continues to count only three (3) COVID-related deaths on Hawaiʻi island, although the County of Hawaiʻi and Hilo Medical Center are reporting the number of COVID-related deaths as fifteen (15). That means the number of known active cases is probably lower than the what the State numbers indicate.

