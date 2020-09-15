(BIVN) – UPDATED with information from Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Tuesday morning – Two (2) new deaths were reported at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo, bringing the total number of resident deaths at the facility to fourteen (14). As of Monday, a total of 68 residents and 30 employees at the veterans home have tested positive for COVID-19, four residents are hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center, and 17 residents and 5 employees have recovered.

Including the one (1) death unrelated to the veterans home outbreak that was previously reported at Hilo Medical Center, the total number of deaths with COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island is fifteen (15). From this morning’s civil defense radio message:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is six (6). At this date, for Hawaii Island, twenty-one (21) are hospitalized. The Hilo Medical Center reports two additional deaths for a total of fifteen (15). Fourteen of the deaths are from the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home. Condolences from the Island’s Community go out to the families.

The State of Hawaiʻi continues to report only three (3) deaths related to COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported on Monday evening:

DOH is reporting no new deaths from COVID-19; however, a total of 25 deaths associated with a positive coronavirus result are still pending receipt of records, and ten (10) of these deaths are pending a final Medical Examiner report. This is the second time in a week where the number of new cases statewide has dropped into the double-digits. Last Tuesday, DOH reported 65 new cases and today is reporting 80 cases. Please note that following weekends, and lower testing numbers, case counts tend to be lower as well.

On Monday at 3:30 p.m., Hilo Medical Center reported 18 total COVID-positive patients were hospitalized, with 6 in the ICU, and 12 in the COVID Unit.

Hilo Medical Center also said a long term care resident staying in the Extended Care Facility who has been receiving dialysis care tested COVID positive on Monday and was sent to the hospital. Admissions to the Extended Care Facility have been paused until the situation is resolved, HMC says.

There are two COVID-19 test sites scheduled for today, the County of Hawaiʻi says. The first is in Puna at the Keaʻau High School. Hours are from 9 a.m. ‘til 1:00 p.m.

The second test site is in North Kohala at the Kamehameha Park. Hours are from 10 a.m. ‘til 2:00 p.m.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says a coronavirus test site is scheduled for tomorrow in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium. Hours are from 9 a.m to 1:00 p.m.

