BIVN graphic features the number of “active” cases as indicated by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Monday at noon, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 28 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department. NOTE: The number of active cases is derived using state numbers, which still only account for three (3) deaths on Hawaiʻi island.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Tuesday Morning Update: Death Toll Reaches 15
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Hawaiʻi island saw a drop in newly reported cases on Monday. However, two more deaths were reported at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo.
(BIVN) – UPDATED with information from Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Tuesday morning – Two (2) new deaths were reported at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo, bringing the total number of resident deaths at the facility to fourteen (14). As of Monday, a total of 68 residents and 30 employees at the veterans home have tested positive for COVID-19, four residents are hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center, and 17 residents and 5 employees have recovered.
Including the one (1) death unrelated to the veterans home outbreak that was previously reported at Hilo Medical Center, the total number of deaths with COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island is fifteen (15). From this morning’s civil defense radio message:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is six (6). At this date, for Hawaii Island, twenty-one (21) are hospitalized. The Hilo Medical Center reports two additional deaths for a total of fifteen (15). Fourteen of the deaths are from the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home. Condolences from the Island’s Community go out to the families.
The State of Hawaiʻi continues to report only three (3) deaths related to COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported on Monday evening:
DOH is reporting no new deaths from COVID-19; however, a total of 25 deaths associated with a positive coronavirus result are still pending receipt of records, and ten (10) of these deaths are pending a final Medical Examiner report. This is the second time in a week where the number of new cases statewide has dropped into the double-digits. Last Tuesday, DOH reported 65 new cases and today is reporting 80 cases. Please note that following weekends, and lower testing numbers, case counts tend to be lower as well.
On Monday at 3:30 p.m., Hilo Medical Center reported 18 total COVID-positive patients were hospitalized, with 6 in the ICU, and 12 in the COVID Unit.
Hilo Medical Center also said a long term care resident staying in the Extended Care Facility who has been receiving dialysis care tested COVID positive on Monday and was sent to the hospital. Admissions to the Extended Care Facility have been paused until the situation is resolved, HMC says.
There are two COVID-19 test sites scheduled for today, the County of Hawaiʻi says. The first is in Puna at the Keaʻau High School. Hours are from 9 a.m. ‘til 1:00 p.m.
The second test site is in North Kohala at the Kamehameha Park. Hours are from 10 a.m. ‘til 2:00 p.m.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says a coronavirus test site is scheduled for tomorrow in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium. Hours are from 9 a.m to 1:00 p.m.
Update on Lt. Gov. Josh Green
From the State of Hawaiʻi:
As Lt. Gov. Josh Green self-isolates at home, a second deputy sheriff assigned to his security detail has tested positive for COVID-19. LG Green received a positive coronavirus test on Friday after the first deputy received a positive test earlier in the day.
Office employees were immediately sent home and are all following DOH guidance and quarantining. All 11 employees have been tested with one result coming back as negative and the others are pending results. Additionally, employees of a local radio station who met with the LG on Friday have been contacted by DOH investigators for further guidance.
The Lieutenant Governor’s Office on the 5th floor of the State Capitol was cleaned on Saturday and the office will remain closed until further notice and clearance from DOH. Lt. Gov. Green is asymptomatic and will continue to work remotely from home, as will all of his staff.
