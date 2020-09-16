(BIVN) – Following a day in which the Hawaiʻi County administration heard criticism from the community and from County Councilmembers on its progress towards Kilauea eruption recovery, the County announced multiple grants to community nonprofit organizations in support of various recovery efforts.

Hawaiʻi County recovery officer Douglas Le got an earful about the lack of action towards recovery during a Tuesday council committee meeting. Then today, the County of Hawaiʻi made this announcement:

Hawai‘i County’s Kīlauea disaster recovery team announces the selection of $3.7 million in grants to assist with recovery in lower Puna. The 18 grants to community nonprofit organizations support restoration and repairs of private roads; assist inundated or damaged farms with recovering; build affordable homes for displaced residents; support natural and cultural resources preservation; assist a public charter school destroyed by the eruption; and other initiatives. “The Kīlauea Recovery Grant Program was developed with community empowerment in mind,” said Puna Councilwoman Ashley Kierkiewicz. “From projects that help people get back to homes and farms, to expanding successful programs or spurring innovative solutions, this important tool advances community-driven initiatives that support Puna’s ongoing recovery and revitalization.” The County Council authorized the Kīlauea Recovery Grant Program to allow recovery funding to be provided to private organizations through 501(c)3 nonprofits. Grants larger than $25,000 will be submitted to the County Council for approval via resolution. On Tuesday, the County issued a request for proposals (RFP) for a separate grantmaking and capacity-building initiative known as the Community-Based Disaster Management Grant Program. The RFP addresses design, management, and implementation of the program to continue providing grants to support community recovery from the 2018 Kīlauea eruption. “The Community-Based Disaster Management Grant Program was developed to implement the concept of Puna Strong by providing capacity building and grant resources to residents and help support community initiatives,” said Douglas Le, the County’s recovery officer. “We look forward to partnering with the community on these grant programs and implementing other recovery strategies to increase resilience.”

Kīlauea Recovery Grant Program awards were selected for the following organizations: