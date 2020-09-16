(BIVN) – State and County officials are looking into the dumping of waste at the old Oʻokala Mill, including the “apparent illegal and unauthorized” disposal of military munition storage and shipping containers.

Councilwoman Valerie Poindexter, who shared photos of the junkyard, said she has been getting calls from her community about the issue. Poindexter also witnessed dump trucks bringing loads of waste to the site. She noted that there also appears to be cattle slaughtering at the site, based on the animal remains that were spotted at the location. She also said the site was full of abandoned vehicles, including a fire truck.

Hawaiʻi health department and County environmental management officials were notified.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Army at Pōhakuloa Training Area issued this statement on the situation: