(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 statewide as of noon on Wednesday, and announced three (3) more deaths.

As was reported by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense this morning, there were only four (4) newly reported cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island. The low number of new cases in recent days has contributed to a drop in active cases on Hawaiʻi island, down to 209, as indicated by the official state numbers. It should be noted that while the State of Hawaiʻi continues to report only three (3) deaths with COVID-19 on the island, other sources report that number is higher.

On Wednesday morning, the County of Hawaiʻi and Hilo Medical Center said the number of deaths with COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island is be sixteen (16). Of that number, fifteen (15) were residents of the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo.

Governor David Ige will hold a news conference today at 2:30 p.m. at the State Capitol. He will be joined by Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency director Kenneth S. Hara, Department of Health director Dr. Libby Char, Lt. Governor Josh Green and Laulima Alliance chair Dr. Virginia Pressler.