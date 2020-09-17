(BIVN) – After a few days of single-digit increases in the number of newly reported cases, Hawaiʻi island counted twenty (20) new cases of COVID-19 this morning.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Thursday morning:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is twenty (20). At this date, for Hawaii Island, twenty-two (22) are hospitalized. The Hilo Medical Center reports one additional death for a total of seventeen (17). Sixteen of the deaths are from the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home. Condolences from the Island’s Community go out to the families.

For your information, A Coronavirus drive-up test site is scheduled for today in Kau at the Kahuku Park upper parking in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates. Hours are from 9:00 in the morning ‘til 1:00 in the afternoon. A Coronavirus drive-up test site is scheduled for Friday in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9:00 in the morning ‘til noon. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the virus. The cooperation and participation by residents throughout the island has been tremendous. Thank you.

With all accepting kuleana, we can stop the spread of the virus to keep your family, friends, and neighbors safe.

Thank you for listening and have a safe day.