(BIVN) – UPDATED at 12:45 p.m. HST – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 statewide as of noon on Saturday.

UPDATED at 10 a.m. HST – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued this updated message on Saturday morning, September 19:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is seven (7). At this date, for Hawaii Island, sixteen (16) are hospitalized. The Hilo Medical Center reports the addition of three new deaths today for a total of twenty-two (22). Twenty-one (21) are from the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home. Nothing can be said to convey the sadness and emptiness of this.

To support efforts at the Veterans Home, a nineteen person team from the Veterans Administration is at the facility to support operations. A grateful thank you to the Veterans Administration for their assistance in addressing the issues at the Veterans Home.

For your information, a Coronavirus drive-up testing is now on going in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium parking lot. Please enter the site through the Kuawa St. entrance. Hours are from 9:00 this morning ‘til 1:00 this afternoon. Do know that the consistent number of new cases reported reflects the aggressive testing program that the County and private partners are conducting. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the virus.

It is all our kuleana to make Hawaii Safe. Only together, can we stop the spread of the virus to keep our family, friends, and community safe.