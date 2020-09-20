UPDATE – (12:30 p.m.) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported seventy-seven (77) new cases of COVID-19 statewide at noon on Sunday.

(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi reported five (5) new cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi Island on Sunday morning, and also reported one new death.

In a Saturday update, the Hilo Medical Center reported two (2) total deaths have occurred in the hospital on September 8 and 18, and also twenty-two (22) total resident deaths in connection to the outbreak at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home. At the time the HMC update was posted, there were four deaths reported at the veterans home in the last 24 hours.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is five (5). At this date, for Hawaii Island, sixteen (16) are hospitalized. The Hilo Medical Center reports the addition of one new death today for a total of twenty-four (24) for Hawaii Island. This one addition is from the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home, our condolences and our prayers to the families. To support efforts at the Veterans Home, a nineteen person team from the Veterans Administration is at the facility to support operations. A grateful thank you to the Veterans Administration for their assistance in addressing the issues at the Veterans Home. For your information, 2 Coronavirus drive-up testing are scheduled for Monday September 21, one in Puna at the Keaau High School from 9 in the morning ‘til 1 in the afternoon. The second in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9:00 in morning ‘til noon. Again testing in Puna and Kona scheduled for Monday September 21. Do know that the number of new cases reported reflects the aggressive testing program that the County and private partners are conducting. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the virus. It is all our kuleana to make Hawaii Safe. Only together, can we stop the spread of the virus to keep our family, friends, and community safe.

