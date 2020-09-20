(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Fire Department reports a large brushfire located in the area of Kaʻaluaʻalu near South Point in Kaʻū.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Sunday morning issued the following advisories:

No communities are threatened at this time.

There are no roadway closures. Motorist should be on the lookout for emergency vehicles.

Smoke from the fire may affect visibility for driving and air quality for adjacent communities.

Persons are requested to stay out of the active fire area.

Additional Closures may occur without notice.

