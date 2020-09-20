Big Island Video News

Large Brushfire Reported Near South Point
KAʻŪ, Hawaiʻi - No communities are threatened at this time, civil defense says, and there are no roadway closures. Motorist should be on the lookout for emergency vehicles.

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Fire Department reports a large brushfire located in the area of Kaʻaluaʻalu near South Point in Kaʻū.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Sunday morning issued the following advisories:

  • No communities are threatened at this time.
  • There are no roadway closures. Motorist should be on the lookout for emergency vehicles.
  • Smoke from the fire may affect visibility for driving and air quality for adjacent communities.
  • Persons are requested to stay out of the active fire area.
  • Additional Closures may occur without notice.

This story will be updated.