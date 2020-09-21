(BIVN) – There were only fifty-six (56) newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi as on noon on Monday, of which seven (7) were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

There were no new deaths reported by the Hawaiʻi Department of health today, however the County of Hawaiʻ;i said there were two (2) deaths with COVID-19 on the Big Island.

UPDATE – (4 p.m.) – The Hawai’i Department of Health this afternoon reported that “more than 20 deaths are pending verification and classification,” and that the health department “is awaiting medical records and reports to verify these deaths prior to official reporting.”

A new radio message was issued by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense agency when the updated numbers were published:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is seven (7). At this date, for Hawaii Island, eighteen (18) are hospitalized. The Hilo Medical Center reports the addition of two deaths today for a total of twenty-six (26) for Hawaii Island. The two new fatalities are from the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home. Please accept our sincere gratitude for their service to the country and prayers and condolences to their families. To support efforts at the Veterans Home, a nineteen person team from the Veterans Administration is at the facility to support operations. A grateful thank you to the Veterans Administration for their assistance and response to the Veterans Home. For your information, 2 Coronavirus drive-up testing are scheduled for today. The first one in Puna at the Keaau High School from 9 this morning ‘til 1 this afternoon. The second in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9:00 this morning ‘til noon. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible; your participation is encouraged and in this way you can help stop the spread of the virus. It is all our kuleana to make Hawaii Safe. Only together, can we stop the spread of the virus to keep our family, friends, and community safe.

The County of Hawaiʻi says free COVID-19 testing will be provided at several sites on Hawai‘i Island this week, at the following times and locations:

Wednesday, September 23, Civic Auditorium, Hilo, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Please enter from Kuawa Street entrance.

Wednesday, September 23, Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. – Noon

Thursday, September 24, Kahuku Park, Ocean View, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, September 25, Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. – Noon

Friday, September 25, Civic Auditorium, Hilo, 9 a.m. – Noon. Please enter from Kuawa Street entrance.

“No insurance is necessary to be tested, but please bring your insurance card if you have one,” a County news release stated. “No co-pay for the individuals being tested. Please be sure to wear a face covering at all times, and observe social distancing.”