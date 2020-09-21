(BIVN) – The COVID-19 numbers for Hawaiʻi have not yet been released on Monday, but the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a radio message anyway, in order to promote the two drive-up testing events set for this morning.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

For your information, two Coronavirus drive-up testing are scheduled for today. The first one in Puna at the Keaau High School from 9 this morning ‘til 1 this afternoon. The second in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9:00 this morning ‘til noon. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible; your participation is encouraged and in this way you can help stop the spread of the virus. It is all our kuleana to make Hawaii Safe. Only together, can we stop the spread of the virus to keep our family, friends, and community safe.

As of Sunday evening, Hilo Medical Center reported eighteen (18) total COVID-positive patients are hospitalized: five (5) are in the ICU, and twelve (12) are in the COVID Unit, and one (1) is in Extended Care Facility.

“Hilo Medical Center is optimistic in managing COVID in the hospital and its long term care facility,” said the hospital in a Facebook post.

Also on Sunday evening, one death with COVID-19 was reported at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo. 23 total resident deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred. A total of 69 residents and 32 employees at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 in this outbreak.

Also, a newly admitted inmate at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) tested positive for COVID-19, the State reported. “Yesterday, the Department of Public Safety (PSD) was notified that the new inmate came in contact with someone prior to entry who was positive for COVID-19,” a news release stated. “The inmate was medically isolated while PSD awaited the results of confirmatory testing by the DOH State Laboratories Division on Oahu. The DOH is conducting contact tracing. PSD staff were notified and encouraged to contact their health care providers if they have questions about possible exposure.”

“The Hawaii Community Correctional Center immediately enacted their pandemic protocol to contain this one case. All of the credit goes to the HCCC security and medical staff who have worked very hard to safeguard the staff and inmates and keep the virus from spreading within the facility,” said Maria Cook, Deputy Director for Administration/Acting Director.

This story will be updated.