(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Coffee Association on Tuesday responded to the recent news that the second version of the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, CFAP-2, will include funding for coffee producers. From the HCA:

Statewide coffee producers impacted by the economic fallout from COVID-19 are newly eligible to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) payments beginning today through December 11, 2020.

Announced last Friday by the USDA, the latest CFAP-2 funds pledge $14 billion to agricultural industry members who continue to face market disruptions and associated costs because of the pandemic.

“We are thrilled the USDA has added coffee to the list of eligible specialty crops for this round of CFAP funding,” says Chris Manfredi, president of the statewide Hawaii Coffee Association. Manfredi credits the many HCA members who testified on the importance of securing eligibility and others who “went to bat” for Hawaii’s coffee industry.

Supporters included Hawaii’s congressional delegation in Washington, D.C. “who never took their eye off the ball,” notes Manfredi. “Their communication and resolve have been outstanding.”

He adds, “On behalf of the Hawaii Coffee Association, I also want to thank USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue and his staff, President Trump, and our local Farm Service Agency, Hawaii and American Farm Bureaus and HDOA for their support of Hawaii’s coffee industry. I urge all those who have been impacted, and are now eligible, to apply for CFAP and CARES ACT funding.”

Coffee industry members can check the HCA website for funding updates and resources related to COVID-19.

