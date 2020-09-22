(BIVN) – Mass testing for COVID-19 at Kulani Correctional Facility has been completed, and results are pending for 164 inmates.

The broad-based testing began on Monday. The testing was administered by the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety Health Care Division, working with the Hawaiʻi Department of Health. Mass testing was also started at Halawa Correctional Facility on Oʻahu on the same day, and is ongoing.

The Department of Public Safety previously reported one COVID positive case in a Kulani staff member.

The outbreak at the Oʻahu Community Correctional Center is contained, the State reports. “There are no new positive results to report today for staff or inmates,” a Public Safety news release stated. “There are currently no inmates hospitalized. Over 96% of all inmates who tested positive have recovered. Total PSD staff recoveries increased to 77.”

It was recently reported that one inmate at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo tested positive for COVID-19. The new inmate came in contact with someone prior to entry who was positive for COVID-19, the State says.

“The Hawaii Community Correctional Center immediately enacted their pandemic protocol to contain this one case. All of the credit goes to the HCCC security and medical staff who have worked very hard to safeguard the staff and inmates and keep the virus from spreading within the facility,” said Maria Cook, Deputy Director for Administration/Acting Director.

The order of the facilities next in line for testing is still being worked out, Public Safety officials say. The department is also working with Hawaiʻi health officials and the Hawaiʻi National Guard to coordinate the testing of correctional officers and staff.