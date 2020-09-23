UPDATE – (6:15 p.m.) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the Flood Advisory for East Hawaiʻi until 9 p.m. Wednesday evening. From the NWS:

At 550 PM HST, radar showed showers continuing to stream into the windward side of the Big Island, leading to nuisance flooding and significant stream rises. Up to 7 inches of rain has fallen so far today at Piihonua, with widespread rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches just in the last 6 hours. This is leading to widespread ponding of water.

(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for a large area of East Hawaiʻi, including Hilo, Puna, Hāmākua, and parts of Kaʻū.

The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. HST.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Paʻauilo, Kukuihaele, Pepeʻekeo, Keaʻau, Honokaʻa, Orchidland Estates, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Kāwā Flats, Pāhoa, Hawaiian Acres and Pōhakuloa.

At 3:01 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain near Hilo, forecasters said. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a message, saying:

Residents in flood prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.

Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.

Do not attempt to cross flowing water; turn around don’t drown.

Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.

Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.)

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 6 p.m. HST if heavy rain persists.