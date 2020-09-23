UPDATE – (12:30 p.m.) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported today at noon that there were 168 newly identified cases of COVID-19 statewide. Two (2) new deaths with COVID-19 were also reported.

(BIVN) – There was a small uptick in newly reported cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island this morning compared to the number reported yesterday. There was also another death with COVID-19 reported at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home. From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message issued on Wednesday morning:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is thirteen (13). At this date, for Hawaii Island, sixteen (16) are hospitalized. The Hilo Medical Center reports the addition of one death today for a total of twenty-eight (28) for Hawaii Island. The fatality is from the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home. Our sincere gratitude for their service to the country and prayers and condolences to their families. To support efforts at the Veterans Home, an eighteen person team from the Veterans Administration is at the facility to support operations. Bi-weekly testing continues as officials work to contain the spread of the virus in the home. A grateful thank you to the Veterans Administration for their assistance and response to the Veterans Home. For your information, two Coronavirus drive-up test sites are scheduled today. The First, in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium from 9 this morning ‘til 1 this afternoon. The second in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9:00 this morning ‘til noon. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the virus. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe. Only together, can we stop the spread of the virus to keep our family, friends, and community safe.

This story will be updated at noon when the Hawaiʻi Department of Health numbers for Wednesday are released.