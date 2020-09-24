(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported today at noon that there were 90 newly identified cases of COVID-19 statewide. Two (2) new deaths with COVID-19 were also reported.

The number of newly reported cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island went down today, compared to the number reported yesterday. The County reported five (5) new cases while the State indicated six (6) accounting for one case that was removed from the Hawaiʻi island total. From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message issued on Thursday morning:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is five (5). At this date, for Hawaii Island, seventeen (17) are hospitalized. The Hilo Medical Center reports a total of twenty-eight (28) deaths for Hawaii Island. Twenty-six are from the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home. Our sincere gratitude for their service to the country and prayers and condolences to their families. To support efforts at the Veterans Home, an eighteen person team from the Veterans Administration is at the facility to support operations. Bi-weekly testing continues as officials work to contain the spread of the virus in the home. A grateful thank you to the Veterans Administration for their assistance and response to the Veterans Home. For your information, a Coronavirus drive-up testing is scheduled for today in Kau at the Kahuku Park in Ocean View Estates. Hours are from 10 this morning ‘til 2 this afternoon. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible; your participation is encouraged and in this way you can help stop the spread of the virus. An `Ohana food service is also scheduled at the Old Kona Airport Gym in Kailua-Kona. Distribution begins at 10:00 this morning. Only together, can we stop the spread of the virus to keep our family, friends, and community safe. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe.

