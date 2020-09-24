(BIVN) – Tropical Storm Lowell, about 1,945 miles east of Hilo in the Eastern Pacific, is anticipated to gradually weaken, becoming a remnant low by early Saturday well before it nears Hawaiʻi.

Lowell is heading west northwest at 12 mph, with maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.

From the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida at 5 a.m. HST: