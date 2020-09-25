(BIVN) – Kulani Correctional Facility inmates are presently COVID-19 free, State officials say.

Kulani testing was completed on Tuesday for 164 inmates as part of a Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety Health Care Division / Hawaiʻi Department of Health effort to conduct mass testing for COVID-19 at all correctional facilities statewide. The final 86 results came back negative on Thursday and 78 results came back negative Wednesday.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with my staff for the amazing job they are doing executing the pandemic plan daily, to keep our inmate population free of COVID,” said Kulani Warden Wanda Craig. “I commend all of my security, medical and civilian staff for their hard work and effort, and the team who coordinated the testing for the smooth implementation and quick completion of the testing plan.”

The State previously reported one Kulani staff member had tested COVID positive.

The order of the facilities next in line for mass testing is being worked out, the Department of Public Safety says. The department is also working with State health officials and the Hawaiʻi National Guard to coordinate the testing of correctional officers and staff.