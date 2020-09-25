(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, and scientists say that monitoring data for the past month “show variable but typical rates of seismicity and ground deformation, low rates of sulfur dioxide emissions, and only minor geologic changes since the end of eruptive activity in September 2018,” as has been the case for many months now. Meanwhile, the water lake at the bottom of Halema‘uma‘u at the summit of the volcano continues to slowly expand and deepen.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has published several new photos taken at the summit of Kīlauea volcano. Geologists made observations of Kīlauea’s summit water lake from the east rim of Halema‘uma‘u, for example, and posted a side-by-side comparison showing the dramatic changes that have taken place over the course of a year and a half.

Scientists continue to note the lake is varied in color, with patches of greenish and brown water. The majority of the lake surface is a tan hue. “Small patches of light-colored floating material were seen drifting on the surface of Kīlauea’s summit water lake on September 23, 2020,” the USGS HVO wrote in one photo capton. “The composition of this material is unknown, but future water sampling missions may provide insight.”