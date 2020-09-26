video from the Hawaiian Homes Commission meeting online, edited by BIVN
VIDEO: DHHL Presents Hawaii Island Homestead Projects Update
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - The update included new information on projects in Honomū, Kaumana, Panaʻewa, LaʻiʻŌpua, Kawaihae, and water projects in Kaʻū and Honokaia.
(BIVN) – The Hawaiian homes Commission was supposed to hold its annual meeting in Hilo this past week. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the a virtual meeting was held online, instead.
The staff of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands still presented the commission with a Hawaiʻi island projects update.
The updated included details on the following projects:
Honomu Subsistence Agriculture
Panaewa Subsistence Agriculture Lots
Kaumana Subdivision Lot Rehabilitation
Kaʻū Water System
Laʻi ʻOpua Village 4 Subdivision
Honokaia Non-Potable Water System
Kawaihae Residential Habitat Lots
During the same meeting, the Hawaiian Homes Commission approved the continuance of mortgage loan payment postponement for all DHHL direct loans and loans assigned to the Department for an additional three-month period, effective with the October 2020 payment.
“As we navigate through these unprecedented times, we know many of our lessees are facing the unforeseeable financial consequences of COVID-19,” said HHC Chairman William J. Ailā, Jr. “The extension of the emergency mortgage payment postponement is one way the Department is trying to provide relief to our beneficiary community. The COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program continues to run for Waiting List applicants. It is the hope that these extended services, that are in direct alignment with Governor David Ige’s Hawaiʻi Pandemic Action Plan, provide respite during such an uneasy time.”
