(BIVN) – The Hawaiian homes Commission was supposed to hold its annual meeting in Hilo this past week. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the a virtual meeting was held online, instead.

The staff of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands still presented the commission with a Hawaiʻi island projects update.

The updated included details on the following projects:

Honomu Subsistence Agriculture

Panaewa Subsistence Agriculture Lots

Kaumana Subdivision Lot Rehabilitation

Kaʻū Water System

Laʻi ʻOpua Village 4 Subdivision

Honokaia Non-Potable Water System

Kawaihae Residential Habitat Lots

During the same meeting, the Hawaiian Homes Commission approved the continuance of mortgage loan payment postponement for all DHHL direct loans and loans assigned to the Department for an additional three-month period, effective with the October 2020 payment.

“As we navigate through these unprecedented times, we know many of our lessees are facing the unforeseeable financial consequences of COVID-19,” said HHC Chairman William J. Ailā, Jr. “The extension of the emergency mortgage payment postponement is one way the Department is trying to provide relief to our beneficiary community. The COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program continues to run for Waiting List applicants. It is the hope that these extended services, that are in direct alignment with Governor David Ige’s Hawaiʻi Pandemic Action Plan, provide respite during such an uneasy time.”