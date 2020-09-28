(BIVN) – A recently installed traffic signal on Henry Street at the entrance to Niumalu Market Place in Kailua-Kona will start working October 7, 2020, the County of Hawaiʻi says.

From the Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works:

In order to prepare motorists for the new signal light, the traffic signal will start flashing between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, for 48 hours. Then mid-morning on Wednesday October 7, 2020, the traffic signal at the intersection will become permanently operational.

From October 5 to October 7, the signal will flash yellow on Henry Street and flash red on the side street to the Market Place. During the 48 hours of flashing, vehicles are not required to stop on Henry Street when flashing yellow, but they should proceed with caution, and it is suggested they slow down and remain alert. The flashing red signal on the Niumalu Market Place side street should be treated like a stop sign.

There will be message boards near the intersection alerting drivers of the flashing lights.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works (DPW) apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.