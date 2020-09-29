(BIVN) – A recent donation of laptop computers will help connect residents to vital online community resources, and narrow the “digital divide” in Hawaiʻi.

A news release from the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan Hawaii explains:

As Hawaii residents continue to become more comfortable with conducting everyday activities online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including telework, distance learning, online shopping and social networking, the digital shift has not been as easy for many individuals and families who do not have sufficient access to computers and the internet. For Island residents struggling to cope with homelessness, unemployment, domestic abuse, mental health and substance abuse, accessing resources to help secure stability and self-sufficiency has become even more challenging.

To help narrow the digital divide, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan Hawaii has donated 16 laptop computers to community partners and health providers on Hawaii Island and Oahu to help connect the individuals they serve with services and they need. The clients of these social service organizations will be able to use the laptop computers to search for employment, housing opportunities, assistance programs, community resources and health information. The additional laptops also give the social service providers another tool to work remotely, which allows them to continue delivering community services to their clients, and enables the health providers to expand their telehealth services which has increased in demand during the pandemic.