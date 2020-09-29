(BIVN) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Tuesday morning:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is three (3). At this date, for Hawaii Island, fifteen (15) are hospitalized. The Hilo Medical Center reports a total of twenty-eight (28) deaths for Hawaii Island.

For your information, there is one Covid testing site for today in Puna at the Keaau High School. Hours are from 9 this morning ‘til 1 this afternoon.

In efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus on Hawaii Island, increased testing will continue throughout the Island. When you are tested know that you are helping to stop the spread of the virus. The cooperation and participation by residents throughout the island has been tremendous. Thank you.

Hawaii County Police Department will continue their enforcement of the preventative polices of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Know that these policies are mandated and will be enforced. While on patrol, Police Officers will provide face coverings to people they encounter who do not have one. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe.