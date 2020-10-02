(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County will receive $1,494,360 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as part of a grant agreement based on losses at Isaac Hale Beach Park due to the 2018 Kilauea eruption.

U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaiʻi) made the announcement on Friday, and said the funding will utilized for park related infrastructure to assist with Puna’s recovery.

“We have come to realize and value the importance of our parks and outdoor spaces during this coronavirus pandemic, particularly when our activities were restricted. This funding will go towards park related infrastructure to assist with Puna’s recovery, so that residents and visitors can safely enjoy the park,” Senator Hirono said.

Lava flows from the 2018 eruption of Kilauea mostly spared Isaac Hale Beach Park. However, the lava flows transformed the environment around Pohoiki, burying the boat ramp in a new, black sand beach.

Senator Hirono says she has called for continued federal investment in Hawaii Island’s recovery following the 2018 Kilauea eruption: