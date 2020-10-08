(BIVN) – A televised, political candidate forum set for Thursday evening on Nā Leo TV was postponed, after Federal Bureau of Investigation agents executed a search warrant at the Hilo public access station earlier that day.

Assistant General Manager Micah Alameda announced via a media release that the “Puna Candidates’ Forum,” set for 6:30 pm would not be taking place. “We are working with the Mainstreet Pāhoa Association to reschedule this broadcast,” Alameda said.

“As you know, the FBI has executed a search warrant, and Nā Leo TV staff and management are fully cooperating,” Alameda wrote. “We have no further comment or information at this time.”

Hawaii News Now reported that another location on Oʻahu was also searched in connection with the investigation.

Word of the “FBI raid” spread quickly through Hilo on Thursday, as Nā Leo TV staff were initially kept out of the Mohouli Street building as agents conducted their search.

Hawaiʻi County Police were not involved in the operation.

Nā Leo TV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, serving as Hawai‘i Island’s public access TV station. The president and CEO of Na Leo, Stacy Higa, recently ran for Hawaiʻi County mayor, and finished in fifth place among 14 other candidates.